Alyssa L’salle Is Going Rogue for Her PS4 Debut

Zeboyd Games has just announced that Cosmic Star Heroine will be set to release on April 24, 2018. This is one week away from now!

This release will be for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita systems, and will be available in North America. The release date for the European version of the game are still being finalized. Cosmic Star will be a cross-buy between the PS4 and the PS Vita. This means that if you buy the PS4 version, you’ll automatically get the PS Vita for free, and vice versa.

If you are not familiar with the game, here are some details, via their PlayStation page:

Classic turn-based gameplay, modern design Cosmic Star Heroine is a classic-style turn-based RPG set in a diverse sci-fi universe. Inspired by the classics of the 16-bit era, and designed with a fast-paced, streamlined approach to gameplay. Alyssa L’Salle, super-spy Alyssa L’Salle was one of the top secret agents at the Agency of Peace & Intelligence on the Planet Araenu. When she uncovers a horrible conspiracy, she has to go rogue in order to save the day! The best of classic and modern RPGs! With brisk pacing that respects your time, Cosmic Star Heroine is designed to keep things moving. There are always intricate new environments, interesting new characters, or complex battles awaiting your every turn. A classic style at its core gameplay and presentation with a modern take on quick pacing and design. Sleek turn-based combat system! No separate battle screen – battles take place directly in the areas that you explore! See your opponents before you engage, or sneak past them entirely. When you confront your foes, battle begins immediately; there is no separate battle screen! Turn-based combat focuses on flow and strategy; the Timebar allows you to plan your best attacks and abilities at just the right time, and streamlined animations keep the pace up! With 11 characters to choose for your party of 4, and a host of support recruits to choose, you’ll have numerous options to devise a winning strategy!

[Source: All Games Delta, Kickstarter]