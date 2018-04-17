Dream Match Tennis VR is Currently in Development

Bimboosoft, the developers behind Rollercoaster Dreams, has taken to the latest issue of Famitsu magazine to announce a brand new title for PlayStation VR. The name of the game, Dream Match Tennis VR, should hint that it’s a tennis title that is currently being workshopped. The game is still currently in development – 95% of it is completed, according to the company (via Gematsu) – and a release date is still unknown, so, unfortunately, there’s not a whole lot of details to go around, but the magazine preview did share some information on what we can expect when it does launch.

According to the preview in Famitsu, Dream Match Tennis VR is a brand new virtual reality title that will simulate all of the behaviors of a normal tennis game, right down to the racket and ball movements, rotations, and how players can angle shots when playing. Players will face off against AI that is said to be as lifelike as possible in order to provide a more natural gameplay experience for those involved. Developers have tried in the past to simulate sports like Tennis or Ping-Pong in a virtual reality setting, so it isn’t too surprising another game coming out as the technology advances.

While we don’t have much information on Dream Match Tennis VR, you can check out some information on the latest Bimboosoft game, Rollercoaster Dreams, below:

Supports virtual reality: With PlayStation®VR, you can experience as if you are in the world of the game. Enjoy many attractions and thrilling rollercoasters. Full-scale management mode: Off course, playing in the amusement parks is not the only feature of the game. The main mode of the game is to manage and grow amusement parks. Show your management skill by development, advertisement, staff management, etc. Limitless rollercoasters: The game has the powerful and limitless rollercoaster editor KALMOF. So players can make infinite patterns of rollercoasters.

Dream Match Tennis VR is currently in development.

[Source: Gematsu]