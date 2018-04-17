Bethesda Finally Unveiled the Mysterious Lands of the Altmer



Summerset Isles is an archipelago mentioned in most, if not all, Elder Scrolls games. It has only been visited once in the whole series, via The Elder Scrolls: Arena. Summerset is the beautiful, traditional land of the Altmer, or High Elves. This is possibly where the first Mer, or elven people, landed after journeying from their homeland.

Now, Bethesda Softworks has finally unveiled that land to players once again!

Bethesda has just released a gameplay trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset, a DLC chapter for ZeniMax Online Studio’s award-winning open-world MMORPG. More information about Summerset can be found below:

In ESO: Summerset, players will explore the home of the High Elves for the first time since 1994’s The Elder Scrolls: Arena and discover an all-new land rich with exciting adventures, ominous shadows, and stunning locations in a zone larger than any Chapter before. With an epic main story, new abilities, returning villains, and a whole lot more, ESO: Summerset is an adventure not to be missed. For the first time in history, the Isle of Summerset is opened to the outside world by the decree of Queen Ayrenn. Newcomers can explore lush forest, tropical lagoons, and ancient coral caves in this new zone that expands further than even that of Vvardenfell from last year’s Morrowind chapter. Seek out the mysterious Psijic Order, a secret society of mages on the island of Atraeum, for a new skill line and powerful abilities. Adventurers will also be able to climb Summerset’s highest peak to the city of Cloudrest, and band together to tackle enemies in a challenging 12-player trial.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset is coming to the Playstation 4 on June 5, a month after the PC release. If you pre-purchase ESO: Summerset now, you’ll be able to receive two special DLCs as well. New players will be getting the Queen’s Bounty Pack bonus reward, and will be able to get immediate access to the ESO vanilla game. New and returning players will also get last year’s Morrowind Chapter if they pre-order now (digital pre-purchases only).