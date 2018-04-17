NBA Playgrounds 2 Officially Announced, Launching Later This Year

Last night, the Australian Classification Board inadvertently leaked the existence of an NBA Playgrounds 2. Today, Saber Interactive officially announced that the title is in fact in development, and will be launching for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2018. According to the company, the game will launch with a massive roster of over 200 current and retired NBA players, including some of the more well-known stars in the game. Also revealed was an introductory trailer for the game, showcasing some of the high flying dunks players can get used to completing.

You can check out the full trailer for the game below:

Not only will the game launch with a huge roster, but Saber Interactive has announced that the game will also feature a new worldwide ranked league system, allowing for multiple solo and co-op competitive division ladders in the game. Season mode is also a new single-player experience that allows players to lead a team through the regular season, playoffs, and ultimately compete for an NBA Championship. The company also touts that there will be better matchmaking in this game thanks to dedicated servers, as well as the addition of four-player online matches. It remains to be seen exactly if this game will age better than the original title, which wasn’t received well at all upon launch.

For more on what to expect from the upcoming NBA Playgrounds 2, check out below for a brief overview of the game:

Playgrounds Championship mode introduces a new worldwide ranked league system, featuring multiple competitive solo and co-op division ladders for players to climb. Season mode is a new single-player experience that recreates the feeling of leading a team through the regular season, playoffs, and, ultimately, the NBA Championship itself. There’s also improved matchmaking with dedicated servers, the arrival of four-player online matches, the return of three-point contests, custom matches, and more – pick your team and play without limits! NBA Playgrounds 2 continues to feature the sport’s biggest players front and center. The game will launch with a massive roster of over 200 current and retired NBA players – including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, Damian Lillard, Karl-Anthony Towns, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Dr. J., Allen Iverson and Larry Bird. There are new moves and power-ups to bust out, improved AI, and new player models and animations.

NBA Playgrounds 2 is expected to launch sometime in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.