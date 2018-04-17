New Gundam Breaker Adds Nightingale and 3 More Gundam Gunplas Into the Roster

Through the latest Weekly Famitsu magazine, Bandai Namco has confirmed that New Gundam Breaker will add four more new Mobile Suit Gunplas into its roster, which are Nightingale, Gundam Avalanche Exia Dash, Star Burning Gundam, and Atlas Gundam.

MSN-04II Nightingale is the more powerful alternate version of Sazabi, which is used by Char Aznable in the novel Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children to fight Amuro Ray who pilots the equally powered-up Hi-Nu Gundam. GN-001/hs-A01D Gundam Avalanche Exia’ (Dash) is a further upgrade of Gundam Avalanche Exia which is piloted by Setsuna F. Seiei in the side-story material Mobile Suit Gundam 00V: Battlefield Record. RX-78AL Atlas Gundam is a new Gundam prototype MS which is capable of both aerial and underwater combat and piloted by Io Fleming in the second season of Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt. And the SB-011 Star Burning Gundam is a new Gunpla created by Sei Iori in the short animation Gundam Build Fighters: GM’s Counterattack.

New Gundam Breaker will satiate dreams of any Gundam fans who aspire to create their own Gundam mobile suits by kitbashing from a combination of Gunpla parts and optional Builders Parts available in the game. A new feature in this game will let players change those parts on-the-go, although they can also opt to revert to the pre-battle setup by unleashing an Awakening Burst.

The game’s story will take place in Gunbre Academy High School, where the player becomes a 2nd-year (11th-grade) student who gets involved in Gunpla battles, fighting rival students and also winning the hearts of female students in the process.

New Gundam Breaker will be released on PlayStation 4 and Steam worldwide on June 22. Note that the Japanese PS4 players will get a one-day headstart on June 21.

[Source: Famitsu]