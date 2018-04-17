Manage Fatigue, Rest, and Play in Tennis World Tour’s Career Mode

Earlier today, Breakpoint Studio released a brand new trailer for their upcoming tennis game Tennis World Tour. The game, which tasks players with becoming the best tennis player in the world, will have a full Career Mode that will have players competing in exhibition matches, tournaments, and focusing on training and resting to become the best. The new trailer for the game focuses on that mode, giving players an in-depth breakdown on just how important it is to focus on things like fatigue, travel, and other aspects of your player’s career.

You can check out the trailer for the Career Mode below:

For more on the upcoming Tennis World Tour, check out below for more on the Career Mode found within the game, and let us know in the comments below if you’re excited to jump onto the court when the game launches in May:

In Tennis World Tour’s Career mode, your main goal with your avatar is to become the best in the entire world. To do that, you’ll have to learn to manage both your schedule and your form. Take part in an exhibition match or a tournament, train or rest — your choices are crucial and will have an impact on your career. If you string multiple matches together, or travel relentlessly around the globe, fatigue will sneak up on you, your performance will be affected, and you risk injuring yourself. The best strategy? Find the right balance; win tournaments, and win credits to hire staff, buy equipment, and pay the entry fees to ever more prestigious tournaments.

Tennis World Tour will release on May 22, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.