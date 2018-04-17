PlayStation Store Global Update – April 17, 2018

North American Update

April’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Guns of Icarus Alliance ($14.99/PS+ $11.24)(out 5-1)

Killing Floor: Incursion ($29.99/PS+ $23.99)(out 5-1)

PSVR Games

Operation Warcade ($19.99)

PS4 Games

Ark Park – Deluxe Edition ($57.99)

Casey Powell Lacrosse 18 ($49.99)

Deep Ones ($4.99)

Dragooned ($4.99)

Dusty Raging Fist ($14.99)

Gunhouse ($14.99)

League of Evil ($4.99)

Rogue Aces ($12.99/PS+ $10.39)

Streets of Red – Devil’s Dare Deluxe ($8.99/PS+ $7.19)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life ($59.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

3on3 FreeStyle – Jason Character ($12.99)

ARK Park – Hunter’s Package ($7.99)

Atelier Lydie & Suelle Asst. DLC (Free and up)

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: Season Pass ($79.99)

Attack on Titan 2 DLC ($3.49 and up)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the Past ($4.99)

KOF XIV: Characters ($5.99 each)

Monster Energy Supercross – Compound ($4.99)

Monster Energy Supercross Asst. DLC ($0.99 and up)

Monster Hunter World Sticker Set: Mega Man Set ($1.99)

The Surge – Cutting Edge Pack (Free)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Clan Creator Cards ($1.99 each)

PS Vita Games

Deep Ones ($4.99)

Dragooned ($4.99)

League of Evil ($4.99)

Rogue Aces ($12.99/PS+ $10.39)

