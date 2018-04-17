PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of April 17, 2018

This week on the North American PlayStation Store, you’ll find discounts on some AAA games for PlayStation 4 and Vita, and even a few PlayStation 3 titles. This week sees that a grave Injustice is done and that the Wildlands are easier for everyone to get in to. Like always, it’s another exciting week on the PlayStation Store.

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on April 17 at 8am PT/11am ET. All discounts listed are PlayStation Plus prices if applicable (although other prices are listed within the parentheses if applicable).

All Deals PlayStation 4 Aegis Defenders – $13.99

BUTCHER Special Edition Bundle – $6.49

Epic Adventure Bundle – $25.49

Injustice 2 – $23.99

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition – $47.99

Lichtspeer Special Edition Bundle – $5.19

Nightmare Boy – $10.39

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs OST Combo – $27.06

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs Royal Edition – $23.74

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – $19.99

Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition – $4.24

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim – $16.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $19.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe Edition – $27.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition – $23.99

VR Invaders / Skyforge 6000 Argents Bundle – $14.99

Zenith – $8.99 PlayStation Vita Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition – $4.24 PlayStation 3 Blue-Collar Astronaut – $4.99 PlayStation Store Sales prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for April.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or are any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens if not hundreds of deals.