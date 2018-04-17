Vertical Scrolling Madness is Coming to the PS4 with Psyvariar Delta

Old vertical scrolling shooters are the rage in arcade games so far. Some even made their own “Soulslike” versions, which are often referred to as the “bullet hell shooter” genre. This game is one of those.

Psyvariar, a vertical scrolling shooter from Success Corporation, came out for the arcades way back in the year 2000. Now, it’s going to come back with a new mode, and in full HD, according to this week’s Famitsu magazine.

The game was first released under the name Psyvariar -Medium Unit- back in 2000. An updated version of the game called Psyvariar -Revision- came out with some minor changes to the original game. Now, the newest version of the game called Psyvariar -Delta- will come with a brand new mode and in full HD, together with the two previous games.

Psyvariar is known for its dab on the “bullet hell shooter” genre, and features massive bullets to miniscule ones that the player needs to avoid. The player controls a unit that has a 1×1 pixel at the center, and try to out-maneuver bullets coming from different directions. Psyvariar is known for its level-up system, wherein you destroy enemies and gain levels. Once enough levels are gained, the fighter then transforms into a new form, changing its attack patterns.

Another known Psyvariar feature is the Buzz System. Each time an enemy or bullet gets really close to the player’s fighter without destroying it, a “buzz” happens. Each buzz gives the fighter experience, shown by a gauge on top of the screen. When the fighter gains enough experience to fill the gauge, its level increases and it becomes invulnerable for a period of time. When buzzing exp causes the fighter to transform, damage to nearby enemies increase. This is especially useful whenever you are up against bosses that rain down bullets a lot.

Psyvariar -Delta- is currently in development for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Siliconera]