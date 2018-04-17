Watch the Second Major Promotion Trailer of Full Metal Panic! Fight! Who Dares Wins in English

Last week, Bandai Namco had published the second major promotion trailer for Full Metal Panic! Fight! Who Dares Wins in Japan. Bandai Namco’s Southeast Asian branch has recently opened their own YouTube channel and published the English version of the trailer, which you can also watch right above.

You can check out the gameplay details of Full Metal Panic! Fight! Who Dares Wins right below:

Being developed by B.B. Studio of Super Robot Wars fame, this Full Metal Panic game takes quite many references from SRW games like the super-deformed mech models, individual weapon upgrades, learning additional skills for characters, and a 360-degree movement system that was also seen in SRW Neo and Operation Extend. However, it also has some references from Square Enix’s Front Mission games, such as mech parts having their own HP and weapon types having different properties and movement restrictions. Unlike the SRW games which employ player and enemy phases, this Full Metal Panic game will instead determine the movement order of units by calculating character and mech stats.

The Southeast Asian English release also has a pre-order bonus of a 12cm paper toy of the mascot Bonta-kun, complete with a special case to store it. Purchasing the game early will also give you a bonus product code that lets you obtain an ‘Arm Slave 3 Special Weapons Set’ which contains the following weapons:

Boxer-2 Custom 76mm Shotgun [Pellet] Enhanced Cartridge

ASG96-B Custom 57mm Smoothbore Gun

GRAW-X Monomolecular Cutter (LD Prototype)

The English localization of Full Metal Panic! Fight! Who Dares Wins will be released in the Southeast Asian countries of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines on May 31; exactly on the same day as the Japanese release.

[Source: Bandai Namco]