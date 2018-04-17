PSLS  •  News

Did Sonic Mania Accidentally Update Showing Plus Leaks?!

April 17, 2018Written by John Abrena

A Twitter post from LiamCorieAnimation (@TheCGAnimator) has uploaded some screenshots of an “updated” Sonic Mania menu.

The post reads as follows:

He clearly explained that the Encore DLC wasn’t working, but the game is actually functioning even with the changed menus. The Encore DLC is a feature from Sonic Mania Plus. More info about the DLC came from an e-mail that Sega sent to  Sega Nerds:

For all gamers who purchased the original digital version of Sonic Mania on console and PC, an Encore DLC pack will be available for sale to access the new features, with more details to come at a later date.

Here are 2 screenshots for a closer inspection, and a side by side comparison of the leaked menu to the recent live one:

 

For people who doesn’t know about the game, here’s some info about Sonic Mania, via the PlayStation Store:

Description

Experience the ultimate celebration of past and future in Sonic Mania, an all-new 2D Sonic adventure running at a crisp 60FPS with stunning HD retro-style graphics. Multiple playable characters give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength. You can re-live the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army. Go head-to-head with players in Competition Mode or play in Co-Op Mode with a friend. Sonic Mania was developed by Christian Whitehead, Headcannon, and PagodaWest Games in collaboration with Sonic Team. Welcome to Sonic Mania.

Sonic Mania is out on the PS Store for the PlayStation 4.

