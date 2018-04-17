Did Sonic Mania Accidentally Update Showing Plus Leaks?!

A Twitter post from LiamCorieAnimation (@TheCGAnimator) has uploaded some screenshots of an “updated” Sonic Mania menu.

The post reads as follows:

I think Sonic Mania just updated by mistake on PS4! Menu redesigned and secret options now usable on save files! @tssznews @SSF1991 @sonicstadium pic.twitter.com/pLZx0d6hYx — LiamCorrieAnimation (@TheCGAnimator) April 17, 2018

He clearly explained that the Encore DLC wasn’t working, but the game is actually functioning even with the changed menus. The Encore DLC is a feature from Sonic Mania Plus. More info about the DLC came from an e-mail that Sega sent to Sega Nerds:

For all gamers who purchased the original digital version of Sonic Mania on console and PC, an Encore DLC pack will be available for sale to access the new features, with more details to come at a later date.

Here are 2 screenshots for a closer inspection, and a side by side comparison of the leaked menu to the recent live one:

