Yuppie Psycho is Making its Way to a Console Near You

Yuppie Psycho, which was previously in development only for PC, Mac, and Linux, is now making its way to consoles.

The title is set to debut on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch later this fall, in addition to the aforementioned platforms. Developer Baroque Decay confirmed the new release plans at the Tokyo Sandbox 2018 event this past weekend.

Published by Another Indie, Yuppie Psycho is described as a “first job survival horror” game, and for good reason. Players take on the role of Brian Pasternack, a hopeless young adult set in the 1990s facing his first day at the job. After somehow landing a position in a rather large company, Sintracorp, Pasternack realizes how massively unprepared and unqualified he really is for the role.

It all sounds like something most of us have faced at some point, except that his first assignment involves tracking down a witch. That’s right; the mysterious woman had made Sintracorp highly successful in the first place, but is now tormenting its employees and it’s your job to put a stop to the madness.

Prepare to face mysterious characters and terrifying creatures as you uncover the ugly truth behind Sintracorp and its shady practices.

Enjoy this sweet Yuppie Psycho trailer while waiting for its official release date:



Some of the game’s features include:

Every decision counts: Know when to work, when to chat someone up, and when to remain hidden under your desk

Interview co-workers in an effort to distinguish the innocent ones from the real monsters

Uncover important clues, find secret passages, and solve a variety of riddles

Remain cool and collected, for the witch is watching your every move

Control how the story ends based on your decisions throughout the game

Get ready to lose your mind when Yuppie Psycho releases on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and various operating systems this fall.

[Via: Gematsu]