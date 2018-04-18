Report: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Will Have No Single-Player Campaign, Battle Royale Mode in the Works

Yesterday, a report surfaced that suggested that the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 wouldn’t contain a traditional single-player campaign, instead opting to focus on multiplayer and the Zombies mode the series has come to be known for. Today, a Kotaku report has confirmed that not only is this information true, but that there will also be a battle royale mode included in the new game. For those unaware, that is the last-player-standing mode that games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds have made famous.

According to a report from Eurogamer, the developers of the game are still trying to make it so that 100 players are in each individual battle royale round, but that they might not hit it by the time the game launches. Currently, the developers are working on that mode, but any concrete information or gameplay details on it will likely have to wait until the game is officially revealed next month. Should they reveal the inclusion of a battle royale mode, it will mark the first time that a major big-budget studio has tried to make a splash in the genre, and if it’s successful, expect more companies to do the same.

As far as the single-player campaign goes, according to Polygon, as the developers moved closer to the game’s October release, it became increasingly evident that the single-player campaign would not be completed in time. One source close to Eurogamer noted that the Black Ops 4 campaign was originally called a “career” and was set to feature a series of co-op missions, but that seems to no longer be the case. It seems as if the Zombies mode included in the games have been untouched, meaning that a possible solo player option for that mode is still on the table.

So far, Call of Duty publisher Activision hasn’t confirmed or denied the story, and they likely won’t until the game is officially brought into the spotlight next month. In the meantime, we’ll have to take any news with a grain of salt, but all signs are pointing to the fact that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will do away with a single-player campaign. Make sure to let us know in the comments what you think about the choice.

[Source: Kotaku, Polygon, Eurogamer]