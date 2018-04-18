Brand New Trailer for LEGO The Incredibles Details the Parr Family’s Powers

The Incredibles 2 may be a couple of months away from release, but that won’t stop players from getting some footage of the superfamily in LEGO form. Today, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming game LEGO The Incredibles. The game, which will cover iconic moments from both of the films, will launch on the same day the movie releases, and the new trailer (below) for the game showcases each of the Parr Family’s amazing powers, including Elastigirl’s flexible transformations, Mr. Incredible’s super strength, and much more.

At the time of the announcement of the game, Tom Stone – Managing Director of TT Games Publishing – was excited about the pairing. “The Incredibles franchise, full of super-powered characters, adventures and teamwork, combined with all of the humor, puzzle-solving elements and unexpected surprises of LEGO games makes for the perfect combination for players,” said Stone. “With LEGO The Incredibles, fans can experience the non-stop action from both movies while fighting crime together as a superhero family.”

For more on the upcoming LEGO game, check out below for a small overview of the game:

Inspired by both films, LEGO® The Incredibles allows players to tackle crime as the super-powered Parr Family. You’ll get to explore action-packed story levels and an epic hub world, including Municiberg and New Urbem, as you use your unique super abilities to bring the city’s villains to justice. You can assemble incredible LEGO builds either on your own or team up with family and friends in two-player co-op mode for twice the fun.

LEGO The Incredibles will launch on June 15, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.