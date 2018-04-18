Japanese Sales Chart: Far Cry 5 Continues to Do Well After Launch

The Japanese sales chart for the week has been released, and with no big games releasing this week, the names on the list haven’t changed a whole lot. Far Cry 5 continues to impress after its launch, as it has once again taken one of the top five spots in the sales chart. The recently released Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom also had a good week, as it did just enough to keep itself wedged firmly into the top 20 bestselling games of the week. As far as hardware goes, the PlayStation 4 was once again one of the two highest selling consoles, with the PlayStation 4 Pro also outselling most of the other home console competition.

Thanks to it being another somewhat slow week, only three new titles did well enough to make it into the top 20, so a lot of the games on the list have already been out for at least a week. According to Media Create, here are the 20 best-selling retail games (new releases are bolded), along with how each system sold in Japan from April 9 to April 15, 2018:

The Snack World: Trejarers Gold (Switch) – 35,655 Kirby: Star Allies (Switch) – 23,659 (416,108) Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Switch) – 18,729 (2,232,305) Death end re;Quest (PS4) – 15,303 Far Cry 5 (PS4) 14,472 (116,678) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – 12,415 (1,473,250) Cities: Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) – 11,366 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Switch) – 6,990 (954,532) Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Switch) – 6,924 (1,691,031) Super Robot Wars X (Limited Edition Included) (PS4) – 5,182 (105,504) Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Limited Edition Included) (PS4) – 4,184 (87,521) Steins;Gate 0 (PS4) – 4,087 (60,990) Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon (3DS) – 3,931 (1,614,909) Detective Pikachu (3DS) – 3,837 (68,392) Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (PS4) – 3,700 (38,976) Monster Hunter: World (Limited and Bundle Editions Included) (PS4) – 3,640 (2,003,054) Super Robot Wars X (Limited Edition Included) (PSVR) – 3,340 (63,946) Hokuto ga Gotoku (Limited Edition Included) (PS4) – 3,074 (163,636) Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Switch) – 3,070 (40,408) Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) (PS4) – 2,822 (52,102) Systems (Previous Week) Switch – 36,308 (40,016) PlayStation 4 – 9,491 (9,530) New 2DS LL – 4,564 (5,006) New 3DS LL – 3,366 (3,865) PlayStation Vita – 2,921 (2,929) PlayStation 4 Pro – 1,473 (4,970) 2DS – 616 (551) Xbox One – 55 (72) Xbox One X – 17 (47)

[Source: Gematsu]