Compile Heart Releases a New Nine Minute Trailer for Mary Skelter 2

Compile Heart, the developer behind Hyperdimension Neptunia and Records of Agarest War, has just released a nine-minute trailer for Mary Skelter 2.

The trailer gives previews on the characters, dungeon gameplay, battle system, and some very interesting event flags inside the game.

See the full trailer down below:



We have covered some of these elements on our previous post about Mary Skelter 2. Here are some of the information we gathered:

System – Battle: Tsuu and Jack’s Turn New Element: The Two Action Per Turn of Tsuu and Nightmare Jack The protagonist and Nightmare Jack acts at the same time during a turn. By changing up the combination of actions, every battle can take on a different turn. As for Tsuu and Nightmare Jack’s reciprocal actions, will you attack enemies twice using Tsuu? Or purify allies twice using Jack’s Nightmare abilities? The choise is yours as you tailor your actions to the one that fits the situation! Nightmare Jack Runs Wild: “Jack the Ripper” Using specific commands in battle, Nightmare Jack’s consciousness will be swallowed up by murderous impulses. When Jack’s consciousness goes into a complete breakdown, he turns into “Jack the Ripper.” The transformed Jack returns to his original form after his turn is done, but he becomes totally aggressive and begins to attack with his Nightmare abilities regardless of enemy or ally.

Here are some changes Compile Heart made for Mary Skelter 2 (thanks to Gematsu for the translation):

The following existing systems have been improved based on user feedback: Dungeon Map Size Adjustments – The sizes of dungeon maps have been slightly adjusted from the original game.

– The sizes of dungeon maps have been slightly adjusted from the original game. “Automatic Feature” Added to Jail Roulette – After receiving feedback that the Jail Roulette system sometimes obstructs the battle tempo, a setting to turn Manual and Automatic either on or off has been added.

– After receiving feedback that the Jail Roulette system sometimes obstructs the battle tempo, a setting to turn Manual and Automatic either on or off has been added. Two Times the Balance Adjustment Period – In order to balance the game and make it more enjoyable, more than twice the amount of balance adjustment time has been taken over the original game.

– In order to balance the game and make it more enjoyable, more than twice the amount of balance adjustment time has been taken over the original game. Two Times the Debug Work Period – In order to eliminate problems such as the many bugs that appeared in the original game, more than twice the amount of debugging has been done over the original game.

Mary Skelter 2 will be available in Japan on June 28 for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Official Website, Gematsu]