Atlus Confirms DLC of More Velvet Room Denizes and Cross Dressing Persona Characters

Atlus has just released screenshots of two familiar faces from the Velvet Room: Theodore from Persona 3 Portable and Lavenza from Persona 5. Each of them will be available as DLC characters for Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Start Night respectively.

Theodore first appeared in P3P. He is the younger brother of Elizabeth and Margaret, which are both Velvet Room denizens as well. He is available as an attendant of the velvet room when a player uses the female protagonist, with the option to choose between Theodore and Elizabeth. Theodore is also available as a supporting character in Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth, and as a story-related character in Persona 4 Arena Ultimax.

Theodore will be available as a DLC character for Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night.

Fans of Persona 5 should feel ecstatic as Persona 5: Dancing Start Night will be getting 3 Velvet Room denizens. We already saw trailers of the “tsundere” Caroline and the cool Justine dancing. Now, Lavenza is joining in as well. We won’t spoil anything story related here, but do know that Lavenza is a key non-playable character in Persona 5.

Lavenza will be available as a DLC character for Persona 5: Dancing Star Night.

Meanwhile, Atlus also released a screenshot of our very own Two-Fisted Protein Junkie, Akihiko Sanada, albeit in a… very interesting… getup. Akihiko had always been about muscles and manly things. He was first introduced in Persona 3 as part of SEES, being like a brother figure to the male protagonist and a possible love interest for the female protagonist (in P3P). Now we see him cross-dressing as a female police officer.

It seems that there will be DLCs of some male characters cross-dressing as females in P3D and P5D.

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Start Night will be released on May 24, 2018 in Japan. Both will be available simultaneously for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation Vita.

[Source: Famitsu, Gematsu]