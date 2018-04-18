Super Mega Baseball 2 Slides Onto PlayStation 4 Next Month

Today, Metalhead Software has announced that Super Mega Baseball 2, the sequel to the critically acclaimed Super Mega Baseball, will launch on May 1 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will launch at $29.99, and Metalhead Software will also release three DLC packs with additional cosmetic customization content on launch day in case fans want to show their support in more ways. In order to celebrate the news, the developers behind the game have released a brand new video detailing some of the gameplay mechanics found in the game.

When the game launches in May, players will be able to compete in a ranked Pennant Race mode, challenge friends online or in-person in 1v1, 2v1, or 2v2 matches, or just take on the AI and have some old school baseball fun. “With Super Mega Baseball 2 we’ve put together a more sophisticated baseball simulation for the baseball purists, but we’ve also been careful to maintain the pick-up-and-play nature that made the original as accessible as it was,” said Metalhead Co-Founder Scott Drader. “Community feedback massively influenced our design choices for the sequel and we’ll be listening carefully to the community again this time when we’re considering further changes and additional content.”

For more on the upcoming Super Mega Baseball 2, check out below for a brief look at the features included in the game:

Overhauled presentation including 8 stadiums built from the ground up, more realistically scaled character models, and new, more athletic player animations

Comprehensive customization of leagues, team logos and uniforms, and player gear

New competitive and co-operative online modes, utilizing dedicated servers

Cross-platform play between PC and Xbox One, and between PC and PS4

Refined baseball simulation with visceral physics and realistic play outcomes

Enhanced image quality on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro

Super Mega Baseball 2 with launch on May 1, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.