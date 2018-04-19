Kratos, Atreus, and Everything You Need to Know About God of War

Just one more day until everyone gets a chance to live out the tale of Kratos and Atreus and their journey together. Just one more day until one of the biggest releases in the PlayStation 4’s life releases, God of War. We are sure by now that most of you already know the information we are about to post, but for those who haven’t been paying attention, here is a bunch of links to all that great God of War information.

The biggest God of War information you should need though is our review of course! Check it out here and check out the rest of the links below:

Atreus almost got cut out of the story.

God of War is the highest rated exclusive PS4 game.

God of War file size revealed, for those needing to clear up some space.

Gameplay details and screenshots revealed.

No season pass for God of War.

Don’t worry, there won’t be microtransactions in the game.

Hardest difficulty brings a ‘hugely different’ experience.

Hilarious Q&A brings lots of answers about the game.

Future God of War games will remain in the Norse universe.

Performance mode on PS4 Pro confirmed.

There will be optional bosses for the first time.

God of War releases tomorrow for PlayStation 4. Are you going to take the plunge and pick it up day one? Guess the better question would be, who the heck is not picking this up day one? Please let us know in the comments and good luck on the battlefield.