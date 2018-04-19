Final Fantasy XII Villain Will Release as the First Dissidia NT DLC Character This April

Square Enix and Team Ninja previously announced the addition of the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT DLC Character: Vayne Carudas Solidor. Now we have his release date, the first of the additional characters to release.

Vayne is the final boss of Final Fantasy XII. A ruthless member of the House of Solidor, Vayne is applauded by friends and foes alike. He was a skillful leader, a devious politician, and a military genius.

Vayne will be available on April 26, for 800 yen for Dissidia NT. He will have two additional costumes and two additional weapons available in his arsenal.

If you are not familiar with what Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is, read below, via their official PlayStation page or check out our review:

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT allows you to choose from over 20 legendary FINAL FANTASY characters and battle in a 3-versus-3 arena. Each match will allow the player to call forth familiar summons like Ifrit, Shiva and Odin to dominate the opposing side or to turn the tide of the battle. This is not your average fighter – this is your fantasy, your fight. Key Features: FINAL FANTASY, everything you could ever want – Over twenty playable FINAL FANTASY legends to play. Over ten iconic battle arenas. And legendary summons.

Welcome warrior, there’s a mode for all – A mode for every player, whether it’s competitive online matches, custom lobbies for friends only, offline matches versus AI, or training to learn and refine combat techniques.

The more you fight, the more you gain– After each battle, the player will receive experience points and Gil. With that, players can gain new skills and freely customize their character. The Bravery Combat System Only the brave survive – The bravery combat system allows a much deeper and more methodical approach to the fighting game genre, separating luck from skill. The way to win is to garner bravery points before unleashing critical HP attacks against your opponent.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is available now on the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Gematsu]