Spider-Man PS4 Director Praises Sony’s First-party Games and Studios

Insomniac Games’ upcoming Spider-Man game is on track to becoming one of the greatest superhero titles ever produced, fingers crossed…

If all current details are any indication, the game could one day rub shoulders with God of War, The Last of Us, Uncharted, and the many gems that have shaped PlayStation consoles over the years.

Speaking of first-party goodness, Spider-Man director Bryan Intihar recently took the time to reflect on Sony’s massive game library with a big grin. Speaking to Wccftech, he confidently explained why the company is so enormously successful.

“We’ve worked with Sony for 20 plus years, right? As excited as I was to work with Marvel, I was just as excited to be working with Sony again,” he explained.

“I am so impressed and in awe of what their first party studios do: look at Guerrilla, what they did with Horizon Zero Dawn. Obviously, Naughty Dog is in town and we have a long friendship with them. I am a gigantic God of War fan and I think what Cory Barlog and that team at Santa Monica are doing is amazing. And look at Sucker Punch and what they’re doing with their new IP.”

Intihar also admitted to borrow inspiration from various iconic games, adding: “We are one piece of the juggernaut and I’m proud to be part of that juggernaut. For me we need to be at the quality and deliver at the level those other exclusive games have done.”

The director went on to claim that Insomniac will take superhero gaming to a whole new level. And judging by Rocksteady’s brilliant work in the Batman: Arkham series, we have to admit these guys have some pretty big shoes to fill.

With so many quality titles strengthening Sony’s library, it’s no wonder Intihar is practically in love with the gaming giant. And with other respectable companies actively working on potential hits, it’s safe to say we’ll have many more great titles for years to come.

Spider-Man PS4 is slated for release this September 7 on PlayStation 4. As always, we’ll keep you posted as soon as more information becomes available.

[Via: Wccftech]