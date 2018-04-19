PS4 Will be Having a Last Encounter from Exordium Games This Year

Exordium Games’ Last Encounter prides itself as an intergalactic twin-stick shooter with massive weapon customization. The game will be released on Steam on May 8, 2018, and will be released for the PlayStation 4 this year at a later date. The game features a beautiful array of lights as you blast your enemies with your customized weapons.

Andrej Kovacevic, Game Director for Exordium Games, says these about the game:

With dozens of components in the game, there is a vast variety of weapons that players can design and use. Whether you team up with friends or go into the fight alone, Last Encounter provides a challenge with a great deal of replayability.

More info about the game down below:

After humans discover groundbreaking advancements in cloning technology, a savage and technologically superior race invades Earth, leaving mankind nearly extinct. Humanity’s remaining pilots must take a final stand and traverse through vibrant procedurally generated galaxies to eradicate the alien forces and bring peace back to Earth. Each pilot brings their own distinct skills to the battle. Select from a variety of ships, each with its own abilities and attributes. Collect and combine weapon components to create rocket-firing SMGs, laser beam snipers and more, then use those deadly devices to thwart the extraterrestrial onslaught. Up to four pilots can team up in engaging, fast-paced couch co-op to fight off waves of enemies and bosses while exploring the cosmos. Together, pilots can share and experiment with components to assemble the ultimate weapon and save humanity.

Last Encounter will be available for the PS4 in Q3 of 2018.

Below are screenshots for the game: