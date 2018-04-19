LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Gets New Infinity War DLC

Those waiting for the newest Avengers movie will also get a small taste through a brand new DLC for LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has just announced the Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Character and Level Pack, which adds a new level and various characters from Avengers: Infinity War and others within the vast Marvel universe.

While most superhero games consist of only playing as the main protagonist(s), this new DLC allows you to take on the role of Thanos. That’s right; for just $2.99, one of the most badass villains in the entire Marvel universe will be at your disposal along with its ruthless army.

The intergalactic titan and his followers have arrived on Attilan to battle against Black Bolt and the Inhumans in a brand new game level. You must work as a team to defeat the good guys and ultimately break through to Black Bolt’s throne.

In addition to Thanos, you can also unlock Corvus Glaive, Cull Obsidian, Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, Hulkbuster 2.0, and Groot to extend an already amazing roster.

If you haven’t yet, we highly suggest you look at our LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 review and decide whether the core game is right for you.

The latest entry in the long-running LEGO series has an original storyline co-written by famed comics writer Kurt Busiek. This time players explore many new and familiar locations that have been ripped from time and space and placed into the odd Open Hub World of Chronopolis.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 still contains the brilliant humor these games are known for, and something tells us that even Thanos will be turned into an evil, yet adorable teddy bear thanks to the game’s unique style.

Players can purchase the new DLC separately or as part of the Season Pass, which contains six previously-released Level and Character Packs.

While no release date has yet been revealed, it’s safe to assume you’ll be able to play it by the time Avengers: Infinity War comes out nationwide on April 27.