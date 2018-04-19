Musynx Turns the Player into a Melody Maestro with Over 90 Tracks to Play With



A new rhythm game will come out for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation Vita this June! Musynx, a game published by Acttil PM Studios, is a rhythm game that will surely make your fingers twitch a lot.

Musynx will be available in both physical and digital copies. The first 5,000 copies for lucky “Musynxers” will have limited edition package art. The PS4 and PS Vita versions will initially be available as a digital copy only, but Limited Run Games will release limited physical copies at a later date.

Below is an overview of the game, via Acttil and PM Studios:

About MUSYNX Originally developed and published as a mobile app, MUSYNX has received overwhelmingly positive reviews and fan feedback from all over the world. PM Studios is now stepping in to help for this Nintendo Switch version to give it an all-new look from the inside out. The game will feature over 90 musical selections at release! Those who played MUSYNX on mobile are sure to have a familiar, yet totally fresh, experience when it releases on Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®Vita on June 19, 2018! Key Features ▪ Switch up the Music! –Rock out to over 90 tracks on Nintendo Switch, featuring genres like pop, rock, trance, R&B, classical, and more! ▪ Test Your Rhythm! – Simple yet challenging gameplay will put your rhythm to the ultimate test! ▪ Become the Melody Maestro! – Each button press plays part of the song – tapping to the rhythm is the key to a complete musical experience! ▪ How Do You Like Your Music? – Easy, Hard, and even “Inferno” – you have full control over how you want to play! ▪ Pump Up the Artwork! – Each track has a unique artistic presentation to get you amped up along with the music!

Musynx will be available for the PS4 and PS Vita on June 19, 2018.