This New Closed Nightmare Trailer Will Scare Your Pants Off

Calling horror fans everywhere! Nippon Ichi Software has just released a full length trailer for their upcoming game, Closed Nightmare.

New Closed Nightmare trailer:



As you can see, the game has brilliantly adapted ideas from several iconic titles, and that’s what makes it so darn intriguing. Resembling the likes of Outlast and Silent Hill, we can’t help but admire Closed Nightmare’s aesthetics and overall style. Not to mention the way it presents important scenes in true live-action fashion, as depicted in this trailer.

For those out of the loop, Closed Nightmare is a horror-adventure game scheduled for release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch this July 19 in Japan. The story follows a girl who mysteriously wakes up in a dark room with no memories or recollection leading up to this moment.

With her arm fully paralyzed, the victim soon realizes she’s involved in some kind of experiment following a vague phone call from a child.

This mysterious voice identifies herself as Chizuru, adding: “You are Maria Kamishiro. You are a participant in this experiment. I will tell you your role.” Similarly to the Saw movies, Maria is then informed she’ll be released if the experiment is ultimately successful.

What kind of danger has Maria gotten into? Is this even her name? Has this sick and twisted experiment already begun? In any case, your only goal at this point is survival.

Some Closed Nightmare features include:

Experience a live-action horror style while exploring the game from a terryging, first-person perspective

Uncover clues and solve challenging puzzles throughout the game

Explore mysterious and varied places as you collect evidence, for your life depends on it

We hope you enjoyed the above trailer in the meantime, as the Closed Nightmare release date is set for July 19 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan.

[Via: Gematsu]