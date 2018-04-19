Patch 4.3 for Final Fantasy XIV Makes Players Stroll Under the Moonlight Inside the Swallow’s Compass

And those weren’t some random gibberish words, either.

Patch 4.3 will be the latest patch instalment for Final Fantasy XIV. At the moment, they have shared with us two brand new info regarding a new main scenario, and a new dungeon! The theme of the new patch heavily plays on Chinese designs and folklore.

More details down below:

New Main Scenario – Under the Moonlight

The arrival of imperial envoys in the land of Doma was as unexpected as their stated purpose: to negotiate peace. Lord Hien, eager to secure the release of his conscripted countrymen, cautiously accepts the agreement, and arranges for a prisoner exchange. Yet even as Doma is poised to welcome the breaking dawn, the shadow of the fallen Zenos enfolds all in darkness and uncertainty. New Dungeon – The Swallow’s Compass

Chiseled into the great wall which cuts across the plains of Yanxia, between two of the Dairyu Moon Gates, is the visage of Ganen, the legendary hero who united Doma. The first king of the new kingdom was not only a military genius, but also the founder of geomancy, and so after his death this royal mausoleum became a holy place to which his disciples would make pilgrimage. Alas, following the imperial invasion, it was abandoned and fell into disrepair, yet circumstances now conspire to deliver the Warrior of Light unto these hallowed halls─but to what end?

Patch 4.3 will be available in the latter part of May, 2018. Final Fantasy XIV is available for the PS4 now through a subscription-based gameplay, but there is a free trial period for players up until a certain level.

Here are some screenshots for Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.3: