Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Delayed

We have some sad news this morning, o fans of WH40K. Neocore Games has had to push back the release date of their anticipated action-RPG Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr from May 11th to June 5th. At least it’s still coming out in 2018.

While this is a bit disappointing, it’s never a bad thing to have a game bake a little bit longer to ensure perfection (or something as close to it as possible). According to Neocore, that’s the exact reason for the delay.

Unfortunately we have to push back the release date of Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr a few weeks. We need a little more time to ensure that the first Action RPG in the Warhammer 40,000 Universe is a truly great experience for all of our players, regardless of their platform of choice.

As a massive fan of the WH40K universe, especially when it comes to the Inquisitors, I feel comfortable speaking for all such fans that we’d rather the game take longer than play a half-baked disappointment. We haven’t had a great console game in this universe since Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, and we do want a game of similar caliber. Take your time, Neocore, but not too much longer, mmmkay?

For those who don’t know more about WH40K: Inquisitor – Martyr game’s website, here’s a brief synopsis from the :

Inquisitor – Martyr is an open-world sandbox Action-RPG set in the Caligari Sector, a secluded region of the Imperium with hundreds of star systems, thousands of planets, which offers a huge variety of mission types on randomly generated maps: a persistent universe with special mini-campaigns and a storyline influenced by the community.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr will release on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on June 5, 2018.