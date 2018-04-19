Rumor: Sony Could Soon Drop the Price on These Games

Sony has undoubtedly been on a roll as of late, with games like God of War and the upcoming Spider-Man leaving critics and fans thoroughly impressed so far. In an effort to keep the momentum going, Sony is rumored to be planning a substantial price drop across multiple titles in the near future.

A seemingly legitimate document from Best Buy reports that a permanent price drop from titles such as No Man’s Sky, Shadow of the Colossus, and many more could soon take place.

Moreover, these prices are reportedly planned for both PlayStation 4 and PSVR, with games going for as low as $9.99.

Here’s the full list of titles rumored for a price drop, from cheapest to most expensive:

Hidden Agenda- $9.99

That’s You!- $9.99

Singstar: Celebration- $9.99

Knowledge Is Power- $9.99

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PSVR)- $14.99

DriveClub (PSVR)- $14.99

Starblood (PSVR)- $14.99

Paranormal Activity (PSVR)- $14.99

PSVR Worlds (PSVR)- $14.99

Knack 2- $19.99

No Man’s Sky- $19.99

The Last Guardian- $19.99

Everybody’s Golf- $19.99

RIGS Mechanized (PSVR)- $19.99

Gravity Rush 2- $19.99

Farpoint (PSVR)- $19.99

Battlezone (PSVR)- $19.99

Eve: Valkyrie (PSVR)- $19.99

Nioh- $19.99

Wipeout: Omega Collection- $19.99

The Inpatient (PSVR)- $19.99

Psychonauts (PSVR)- $19.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy- $29.99

Shadow of the Colossus- $29.99

Horizon Zero Dawn- $29.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition- $39.99

We should stress that Sony hasn’t confirmed these price drops, much less a potential date for them to take effect. That said, some games on the PlayStation Store appear to support these prices, with Until Dawn and Hidden Agenda as prime examples. Shadow of the Colossus, however, still sells for $39.99 on the PlayStation Store as of this writing.

Are you looking forward to these PS4 and PSVR discounts? If so, which of these are you most interested in buying?

Thanks to user “Tyrok” from CAG for providing the main details.

[Via: Resetera]