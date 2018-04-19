Sega Releases Nostalgic In-game Screenshots for Shenmue I and II

Sega has just revamped the official website for Shenmue I and II with new information about the re-release of the game.

The site has been peppered with images and screenshots of the game, together with details about new game refinements, additional options, and many more.

Here is an overview of Shenmue I and II, via their Steam page:

ABOUT THIS GAME Originally released for the Dreamcast in 2000 and 2001, Shenmue I & II is an open world action adventure combining jujitsu combat, investigative sleuthing, RPG elements, and memorable mini-games. It pioneered many aspects of modern gaming, including open world city exploration, and was the game that coined the Quick Time Event (QTE). It was one of the first games with a persistent open world, where day cycles to night, weather changes, shops open and close and NPCs go about their business all on their own schedules. Its engrossing epic story and living world created a generation of passionate fans, and the game consistently makes the list of “greatest games of all time”. Story A tale of revenge. In 1986, teenage jujitsu artist Ryo Hazuki returns to the dojo of his father, Iwao Hazuki, only to witness his murder by a Chinese man, Lan Di. Lan Di steals a mysterious artifact known as the Dragon Mirror. Ryo vows to avenge his father’s death and sets out tracing Lan Di’s path. The first game in the series, Shenmue begins the tale as Ryo travels around Yokosuka, Japan, gathering clues about his father’s murder and dealing with nefarious gangsters along the way. The sequel Shenmue II continues Ryo’s quest, this time crossing the sea to Hong Kong, China. Ryo ventures deeper into the criminal underworld, meeting martial arts masters who aid him on his journey and offer insight into his father’s death, and unravels the mysteries of the Dragon Mirror that his father kept hidden. Gameplay Take the role of Ryo Hazuki.

Explore a 3D open world searching for clues, examining objects, and talking to NPCs.

Battle enemies and bosses making full use of the moves of Hazuki-style jujitsu.

Beat quick-time events (QTEs) and mini-games. Key features The best Shenmue experience Pioneering Dreamcast classics available for the first time on PC

Updated user interface

Choice of modern or classic controls

Japanese audio available for the first time for a global audience Fully scalable screen resolutions An epic legend A tale of revenge on a grand scale

Solve the mystery of your father’s murder

An experience never to be forgotten The world feels alive Talk to anyone, scour the world for clues

NPCs live independent lives on their own schedule

Faithful recreations of 1980s Japan and Hong Kong, China

Distract yourself with arcade games, collectibles, duck racing, and more

Shenmue I and II will be available this year for the PS4, and other gaming platforms. The Japanese release will solely be on the PS4.

Here are some screenshots of the game: