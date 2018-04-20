Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Character Trailers Released

Atlus has just released two new character-focused trailers for Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. These focus on protagonists Makoto Yuki (Persona 3) and Ren Amamiya (Persona 5).

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Makoto Yuki trailer:

The following trailer is quite similar to the above, though showcasing Ren Amamiya’s dance skills.

Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Ren Amamiya trailer:

This marks the ninth set of trailers showcasing the many characters available in both games combined. Previous trailers had introduced the likes of Elizabeth, Caroline, Justine, Haru Okumura, Fuuka Yamagishi, and many more.

A large crowd also deserves a variety of songs, and the upcoming Persona games surely deliver in that department. Dancing Moon Night will feature 25 songs from the original Persona 3, while Dancing Star Night will bring 26 songs from its 2016 counterpart.

Both games will bring back the central cast from their respective originals and use rhythm-based gameplay consisting of original and remixed music. Also, these lack the story mode introduced in 2015’s Persona 4: Dancing All Night, as developers placed more focus on core gameplay with acrobatic dance routines.

Development for both games started after the success and positive reception of Dancing All Night. This has reportedly proved challenging due to their simultaneous development cycle, but they will nevertheless be released on a timely fashion for both PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.

Get ready to boogie when Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night release on May 24 in Japan.

[Via: Gematsu]