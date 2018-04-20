Final Polishes for the Runbow Pushes Back the Release Date



The Headup Games and 13AM Games are postponing the release of their award-winning racing chaos Runbow. They said that the game will be postponed “for some weeks.”

The two companies were deeply apologetic to all the players looking forward to play the game. They promised, however, they are going to do this to deliver the game in the highest quality possible. The same may apply to Runbow Deluxe Edition. Due to the digital release shift, this version of the game might shift back a bit as well. The Deluxe Edition will include all DLCs available and a lot of physical freebies.

More info on Runbow down below, via 13AM Games and Headup Games.

About Runbow Runbow, and all its multiplayer madness, is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation®4! The world of Runbow changes with each swipe of the background, so you’ll have to stay on your toes as platforms and obstacles disappear – If you can’t see it, it doesn’t exist. Fast, frantic, and fun for up to nine players, Runbow is filled with tons of modes and content to keep you running back for more. Features Go head to head with your friends, locally or online, in Run, Arena, or King of the Hill, for a colourful, crazy competition. Host a Private Game for you or your friends, or hop into an Open Party and take on the world!

Tons of costumes and indie guest characters are waiting for you to unlock, including Shovel Knight, CommanderVideo, Shantae, Lilac, and many more.

Save Poster District from the evil Satura in Adventure, and choose your own path through a massive map of over 140 single player levels.

Take on The Bowhemoth, a single, ultra-difficult challenge in the belly of a colossal beast. On your own or with friends, it’s sure to test the skills of even the toughest platforming veterans. Hundreds of pieces of unlockable Gallery content await you, from concept art to characters, and even some hidden secrets… With nine-player online madness or with up to four players locally, five game modes, 19 guest characters, hundreds of levels, and tons of more content all in one unforgettable colorful game, this is the crazy, colour-based platformer you’ve been waiting for! Get ready to Runbow!

Runbow’s new release date will be announced once everything is set.