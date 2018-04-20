Sega’s Yakuza Studio Working on an Unannounced New IP for Consoles

Yakuza 6 might be the sunset on Kazuma Kiryu’s story, but Sega isn’t ready to rest on its laurels just yet. CEO Haruki Satomi revealed a Sega Yakuza Studio new IP will be coming to consoles. Satomi didn’t elaborate on the details, simply saying in an interview with Famitsu that the studio’s unannounced next project was already in development. The only thing he made clear was that the game will be brand new and not related to the Yakuza franchise.

It will be interesting to see what new direction the Yakuza Studio takes. Yakuza has always been known as a buffet of fascinating ideas from the mature, dark, and emotional, to the absolutely goofy and everything in between. How the developer takes that experience and translates it to a brand new IP will be fascinating to see.

There’s a possibility that we could see what the studio is working on at E3 this year. Yakuza 6 originally released in Japan back in December of 2016 which has given the studio plenty of time to get something else ready to show.

Yakuza 6 released in the US earlier this week as Kazuma competes with Kratos for being the best dad. Our review has more on why Yakuza 6 is another great PlayStation exclusive worthy of your attention.

While it’s slightly disappointing to see so many members of Yakuza‘s great ensemble cast take a back seat in Yakuza 6, it ultimately works out for the best. Song of Life is Kiryu’s story and focusing on something larger would only be a disservice to one of gaming’s most fully realized characters. It’s only fitting that he bows out in Ryu ga Gotoku Studio’s most mature and focused game.

What would you like to see from a Sega Yakuza Studio new IP? Do you want them to retain the same style as the Yakuza games, or go for something different?

