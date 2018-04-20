Weekly Rewind: God of War, Black Ops 4 Rumors, New Kingdom Hearts III World

As God of War release week, there was a lot of God of War news leading up to launch on April 20. Director Cory Barlog shared an emotional moment with fans as he recorded himself reading the first reviews at embargo. Kratos’s son, Atreus, was almost cut early in development, but it’s a good thing he wasn’t because God of War is now the highest-rated PS4 game.

Monster Hunter: World got its second major free content update, including a new area and a new 16-player monster hunt. Moss currently has PSVR’s only perfect five-star rating on the PlayStation Store. Final Fantasy XIV will be getting a new free content update with patch 4.3, titled Under the Moonlight. Bioware talked about how Mass Effect: Andromeda reception helped shape the studio for Anthem.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 saw a couple of leaks, first saying that there is no single-player campaign, and others indicating that the multiplayer could take both a battle royale and hero-shooter style turn. Housemarque teased their next game announcement coming soon after reinventing their studio. PSVR puzzle shooter Cold Iron gets a free content update and a price drop. And last, but not least (or maybe it is, depending on your hype for this) a new classic games world was revealed for Kingdom Hearts III.

