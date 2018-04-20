Pinball Platform Adventure Yoku’s Island Express Releasing Next Month

Team 17 (The Escapists, Yooka-Laylee) and indie developer Villa Gorilla have a release date set for the upcoming “pinball platform adventure,” Yoku’s Island Express. Pinball fans, platforming fans, or fans of unique game mechanics can mark their calendars for May 29, 2018.

Haven’t heard of this game before? Let us enlighten you.

Yoku the dung beetle has arrived on Mokumana Island to take over the role of postmaster and he’s ready for the easy life, soaking up the sun and delivering parcels on a tropical paradise! However, an ancient island deity is trapped in a restless sleep – and it’s all down to Yoku to traverse the island using a unique blend of pinball mechanics, platforming and open world exploration, in an amazing adventure to help those in need! Flip and bump our pint-sized protagonist around the stunning hand-painted island on your quest to rebuild the post-office and wake an old god from its slumber.

The above developer’s diary explores the creative side of the Villa Gorilla team, including the unique mechanics of Yoku’s Island Express. I can honestly say I haven’t seen anything like it. Also, I’m not sure I’d want a dung beetle delivering my mail, but I can’t think of a creature more suited to wake an old god.

Yoku’s Island Express will roll on to Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 on May 29, 2018 for $19.99 / £15.99 / 19,99€.