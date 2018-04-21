Capcom Vancouver Says It’ll Focus on Flagship Dead Rising Franchise Going Forward

In a blog post announcing the closure of its mobile game Puzzle Fighter, Capcom Vancouver said that it’ll be solely focusing on its flagship Dead Rising franchise going forward.

“As huge fans of Puzzle Fighter ourselves, the team here at Capcom Game Studio Vancouver is proud to have created a new version of the game that’s unique and enjoyable,” the announcement reads. “As the studio is dedicating its focus to our flagship Dead Rising franchise, we have decided to sunset Puzzle Fighter.”

Dead Rising 4, which was a timed Xbox One exclusive for a year, suffered from disappointing sales and put the series future in doubt. Back in February, Kotaku reported layoffs at Capcom Vancouver, citing sources within the studio. The internal re-shuffling resulted in 50 employees being let go while the next Dead Rising was reportedly in pre-production stage.

“Capcom Vancouver has undergone a restructure which has impacted approximately 30% of the studio, as part of its regular periodic assessment of upcoming projects and overall studio goals,” the company later said in a statement while pledging support for both Puzzle Fighter and Dead Rising.

Although Capcom is pulling the plug on Puzzle Fighter, it certainly doesn’t look like the developer is giving up on Dead Rising anytime soon. What comes next for the series remains to be seen.

[Source: Capcom]