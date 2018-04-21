Multiplayer Shooter HIVE: Altenum Wars Coming to PS4, Will Feature Cross-Play

Catness Game Studio has announced that its multiplayer hero shooter, HIVE: Altenum Wars, will be releasing on the PlayStation 4 alongside PC – where it’s in early access – on Tuesday, May 1.

The 2.5D side-scroller pits two teams of five against each other in Team Deathmatch and King of the Hill modes. An offline Survival mode is also available for those who want to face hordes of enemies alone or with a friend.

In a press release, Catness jokingly reminded players that they can still play shooters that aren’t Battle Royale. The developer describes HIVE: Altenum Wars as follows:

Imagine a hexagon. You are inside of it, and the gravity is different depending on the part of the hexagon you’re in. Imagine having different characters with different skills. Imagine a game that’s as easy to understand as hard to master. Now, imagine 10 players fighting for their lives and only one will be the winner. Well, stop guessing, this is HIVE: Altenum Wars. And this is only the beginning. The game will continue to grow over time with new characters, modes, stages, rankings, leagues, tournaments and whatever changes our community suggests. The first addition will be cross-play between PS4 and PC, and it will come shortly after launch.

HIVE: Altenum Wars will be priced at €9.99/$9.99/£7.99.