A New Doom Movie is in Development, Reveals Actress Nina Bergman

April 21, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

doom movie

Actress and singer Nina Bergman has revealed on Twitter that a new Doom movie is being produced by Universal Pictures. She spilled the beans while announcing that she had signed up for a role.

Neither Universal nor Bethesda have made an official announcement so all we have to go by for now is Bergman’s tweets. Here’s what we know so far:

Without revealing who the director is, Bergman subsequently tweeted:

In a separate response to a fan, Bergman claimed that the upcoming movie has a better script than the one starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

We’ll update our readers when we have more info.

[Via: Game Informer]

