A New Doom Movie is in Development, Reveals Actress Nina Bergman

Actress and singer Nina Bergman has revealed on Twitter that a new Doom movie is being produced by Universal Pictures. She spilled the beans while announcing that she had signed up for a role.

Neither Universal nor Bethesda have made an official announcement so all we have to go by for now is Bergman’s tweets. Here’s what we know so far:

Wow I’m doing the next “Doom” movie w Universal Pictures! I just signed all the paperwork I get to go back to Bulgaria again and work with some of my favorite people. This movie w a super cool Director AND my new record coming out, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world pic.twitter.com/q8t4iI0bgO — Nina Bergman (@ninabergman) April 17, 2018

Without revealing who the director is, Bergman subsequently tweeted:

Oh it’s just this guy who’s an actors director, not scared of taking chances, thinks outside the box, writes crazy cool female characters and dialog. Basically and actors dream director! Check him out you could learn a few tricks from him! He seems pretty down to earth as well 😉 https://t.co/VIGuSVCmmk — Nina Bergman (@ninabergman) April 19, 2018

In a separate response to a fan, Bergman claimed that the upcoming movie has a better script than the one starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

We’ll update our readers when we have more info.

[Via: Game Informer]