Former Ubisoft Dev Says Online Shooters Will Now Start Shipping With Battle Royale by Default

Former Ubisoft developer Alex Hutchinson (Assassin’s Creed 3, Far Cry 4) has said that Battle Royale mode, which has become increasingly popular, will now become a default addition to most online shooters, much like Team Deathmatch.

In light of reports that the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Battlefield V will both come with Battle Royale, Hutchinson said that the mode is easy to build into shooters.

In a series of tweets, he wrote:

Battle Royals is not a game type, it’s a game mode, like death match. It’s easy to build on top of virtually any shooter you already have. It’ll be shipping by default CoD and BF and every other online shooter within a year. — Alex Hutchinson (@BangBangClick) April 20, 2018

Same way you can have multiplayer as a service in Rainbow Six or ship it every year in CoD. — Alex Hutchinson (@BangBangClick) April 20, 2018

There are lots of design solutions you could imagine to carry progress, or maybe there’s an argument that feeling left behind is a barrier to new players? There’s probably room for versions of both. — Alex Hutchinson (@BangBangClick) April 20, 2018

Battle Royale has indeed gained enough popularity for developers to consider adding it to their games. As Hutchinson says, the effort it requires “is a choice, not an obstacle.”

[Via: N4G]