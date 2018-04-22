PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Former Ubisoft Dev Says Online Shooters Will Now Start Shipping With Battle Royale by Default

April 22, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

battle royale mode

Former Ubisoft developer Alex Hutchinson (Assassin’s Creed 3, Far Cry 4) has said that Battle Royale mode, which has become increasingly popular, will now become a default addition to most online shooters, much like Team Deathmatch.

In light of reports that the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Battlefield V will both come with Battle Royale, Hutchinson said that the mode is easy to build into shooters.

In a series of tweets, he wrote:

Battle Royale has indeed gained enough popularity for developers to consider adding it to their games. As Hutchinson says, the effort it requires “is a choice, not an obstacle.”

[Via: N4G]

