Overwatch’s Reworked Horizon Lunar Colony Map Leaks Out

An Overwatch player has managed to access a new version of the game’s Horizon Lunar Colony map, utilizing presets used for bot shooting. You can preview the map in the video above.

On Blizzard’s forums, Principle Level Designer David Adams said that the changes weren’t meant to be made public yet, and noted that nothing is final at the moment. Overwatch developers are still testing the proposed reworks, and it seems that the revised map is a ways off from being released on the game’s public test realm.

Adams wrote:

Well, that wasn’t supposed to happen but there you go. We have some changes that we are still working on and testing for the map so what you are seeing here may not be final. Also, as an FYI, it won’t be released with the next patch and no ETA for when it will be released as it is still a rework in progress.

In the meanwhile, players can check out the new Rialto map in PTR. Based in Venice, Italy, the escort map comes alongside some much-awaited hero adjustments including Tracer’s pulse bomb nerf, Hanzo’s scatter arrow replacement, some Junkrat nerfs, and much more. You can find more details on that in our previous article.

[Source: Blizzard]