Netflix’s The Witcher Will Have 8 Episodes, Producers Aiming for a 2020 Release

Netflix’s The Witcher writer, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, recently took to Twitter to share some information about the upcoming adaptation. At a recent event in Rome, it was revealed that the series will have eight episodes and is expected to release sometime in 2020.

Hissrich said that she’s finished work on the pilot and will now be joined by other writers who will help to complete the script. Shooting will take place in Eastern Europe.

Speaking about the number of episodes, Hissrich said that eight episodes might not seem enough but creatively, it’s the “right call.” “The episodes can be tight, action-packed, rich in character and story, without lagging in the middle of the season,” she explained.

Netflix is working to release The Witcher in 2020 but Hissrich did imply that plans may change as quality is being prioritized over speed. “We’re moving quickly ahead with everything – like, my head is spinning around Exorcist-style, except with enthusiasm, not evil possession – but one thing is certain: quality comes before speed,” she wrote. “You’ll get it as soon as humanly possible, and it’ll be good.”

Hissrich also said that Eastern Europe was the most appropriate place for The Witcher to be filmed. “This show couldn’t exist anyplace else,” she added.

[Source: Lauren S. Hissrich (Twitter)]