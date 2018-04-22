Valve Acquires Firewatch Studio Campo Santo, Console Releases for Upcoming Title Still Planned

Firewatch studio Campo Santo has been acquired by Valve, who will be taking all 12 developers from the company on board. Announcing the news yesterday, Campo Santo reassured fans that it’ll continue developing In the Valley of Gods and console releases will not be affected.

“In Valve we found a group of folks who, to their core, feel the same way about the work that they do (this, you may be surprised to learn, doesn’t happen every day),” the studio wrote in its blog. “In us, they found a group with unique experience and valuable, diverse perspectives. It quickly became an obvious match.”

Apart form developing In the Valley of Gods, Campo Santo will continue supporting Firewatch (a Switch release is in the works), and has promised to continue putting out regular blog content and The Quarterly Review.

“We had a series of long conversations with the people at Valve and everyone shared the satisfaction we take in working with people whose talents dwarf our own to make things we never thought possible,” said Campo Santo. “Both sides spoke about our values and how, when you get right down to it, we, as human beings, are hard-limited by the time we have left when it comes to making the things we care about and believe in.”

The team at Campo Santo will now be moving to Bellevue, Washington.

[Source: Campo Santo]