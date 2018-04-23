Banner of the Maid Coming Soon to PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch

As Futurama’s Professor Farnsworth would say: Good news, everyone! CE-Asia has just revealed a brand new strategy-RPG game for you to sink countless hours into…

Titled Banner of the Maid, this new entry is a turned-based, tactical entry scheduled for release on PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2018. Hopefully Xbox One owners will get a piece of the action at some point as well, though no such announcement has been made.

Let’s look at this gorgeous Banner of the Maid trailer:



Banner of the Maid is heavily inspired by the French Revolution, albeit with a fair share of fictional elements in between. You play as Pauline Bonaparte, a young woman fresh out of military academy with dreams of reaching upper class status.

While visiting her older brother, Napoleon, she soon finds herself deeply involved in official French affairs. Thankfully, she leverages this opportunity to show everyone everything learned at the academy.

The game uses an isometric perspective similar to most tactical and strategy titles, and we admit its diverse settings and graphics look absolutely stunning.

Players will also be introduced to notable figures such as French generals Jean Lannes and Louis Charles Antoine Desaix, as well as Napoleon’s first wife Josephine de Beauharnais.

It’s not yet clear whether Banner of the Maid will be localized for each respective region. The game’s publisher hasn’t disclosed an actual release date either, but the Chinese text in the video’s description points to a May 2018 release on Steam. Then, based on the rough translation, all remaining platforms will soon follow.

Stay tuned as Banner of the Maid revolutionizes on PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch later this year.

[Via: Gematsu]