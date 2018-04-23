Brave Neptunia Subtitle Announced, New Information Coming Soon

Compile Heart has published a new video on their YouTube channel, confirming the subtitle of Brave Neptunia which was previously announced as a working title when it was revealed at last month’s Dengeki event in Japan. Its full title shall be now known as Brave Neptunia: O World, O Universe, Behold!! The Declaration of Ultimate RPG!!

This video featured Mr. Norihisa Kochiwa, the president of Compile Heart and the executive producer of the company’s flagship Neptunia series. Brave Neptunia is the first game in the series to be developed by a company from outside Japan; to be more specific, it’s Artisan Studios which is based in Quebec, Canada. Mr. Kochiwa noted in the video that Compile Heart had been holding numerous meetings with Artisan Studios, and right now the game’s development is in its final phases.

More information on Brave Neptunia: O World, O Universe, Behold!! The Declaration of Ultimate RPG!! will be revealed at this week’s Dengeki PlayStation magazine, which will be officially published on April 26. Although the release date and platforms have not been revealed yet as of today, being featured at Dengeki PlayStation means it should be very safe to assume that Brave Neptunia will be at least coming to PlayStation 4.

[Source: Compile Heart]