Bandai Namco has just published details on the first DLC pack for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, titled Ambush of the Imposters (also known as Champion of Gunfire in Japan). This DLC will be available on April 26 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while the Steam version will get it a day later on April 27.

Ambush of the Imposters will add a new storyline along with three new characters from Sword Art Online: Phantom Bullet.

Yamikaze (voiced by Go Shinomiya)

(voiced by Go Shinomiya) Dyne (voiced by Satoshi Tsuruoka)

(voiced by Satoshi Tsuruoka) Musketeer X (voiced by Hibiku Yamamura)

This DLC will also add a new boss enemy named Elemental Wizard, as well as implementing a Bullet of Bullets Simulation (BoBS) mode in offline play. In this mode, you will fight against randomly encountered characters, from the likes of Kirito and Asuna to the new characters mentioned above. You will first have to win three preliminary duels in order to join the final 8-people battle royale.

In addition to that, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will also have a new update patch that will be released on April 25. This patch will be available to all players regardless of whether they have bought the DLC/Season Pass or not, and it will make the following adjustments:

Adds Deathmatch rule in Online Battles

Raises the level cap to 175

Unlocks weapon rank 8, and more

[Source: Bandai Namco via 4Gamer]