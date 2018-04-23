More Dragon Quest Builders 2 Story Information Comes to Light

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the upcoming Dragon Quest Builders 2 would tell a story that was closely connected to the original Dragon Quest II. Today, the official site for the game has been updated, and with it comes even more information regarding the game and its backstory.

As we already know, the game will tell the story of the Hargon Order, a devout group of people who aim to carry on the task of destroying the world. In the game, players will find themselves drifting ashore the “Vacant Island” (thanks to Gematsu for the translation) where they will then have to create a base and begin building up the skills necessary to take on the Hargon Order and save the world. You can read more about the Vacant Island below, and check out Gematsu for a full translation of the new story content found the official site for Dragon Quest Builders 2:

◆ Vacant Island A mysterious stone monument on the Vacant Island! You can become a Master Builder by overcoming its trials!? The “Vacant Island” is an uninhabited island where the protagonist drifts ashore following a certain event. The protagonist and the boy Malroth will make base on this island and refine the protagonist’s building skills while expanding the range that they can explore. Before long, the protagonist will discover a mysterious stone monument and stone pillars via the guidance of a mysterious voice.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is currently in development for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. We’ll make sure to keep you updated as more information on the game is released.

