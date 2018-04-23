Final Fantasy XIV Is Holding Another Gear Design Contest for Creative Players

Final Fantasy XIV Online is holding another gear design contest for interested creative players. This contest rewards the winners with having their designs come up as an actual working set of armors for the game.

There were already 3 winners of FFXIV design contests in the past, and each of them have different themes:

Tank Edition:

Healer Edition:

Ranged Magic DPS Edition:

The new contest is looking for designers that can do “Melee and Ranged Physical DPS” gears. Fans have until May 21st to submit their best designs and have a chance for the devs to breathe life into their works. Here are some of the rules for this contest:

Create digital images (Images) of gear for either (i) a melee damage per second class (DPS) or (ii) physical ranged DPS class FINAL FANTASY XIV character (including head, body, hands, legs, and feet) that comply with the following requirements: You must create the Images using digital graphics software or by capturing a photo of artwork you have created by hand.

The design must show both the front and back of the gear.

The gear must be for all of the following: head, body, hands, legs, and feet.

You must include any additional information and/or explanations within the entry image itself (for example, pointing out any aspects of the gear that may be hidden when equipping the full set).

Design may feature any in-game race/gender combinations. However, the entry must be a gear design that can be used by any race/gender.

You may feature a weapon to go along with your armor/clothing design, but only armor will be implemented into the game.

The development team will assign in-game parameters and stats.

Winners of this round’s gear design contest will receive the following:

Prize(s): The one (1) entrant who submitted the best entry (i.e. the grand prize winner) in each of the two (2) categories will receive each of the following items: Sponsor shall implement winner’s gear design into FINAL FANTASY XIV (approximate retail value of $0.00/£0.00/€0.00); and

One (1) in-game item package that includes one (1) Gaelicap, one (1) Noble Barding chocobo barding, one (1) Ahriman Choker, one (1) Mandragora Choker, and one (1) Bluebird Earring (in-game virtual items with no monetary value). The ten (10) entrants who submitted the ten (10) next-best entries (i.e. the runners-up) in each of the two (2) categories will each receive the following items: One (1) in-game item package that includes one (1) Gaelicap, one (1) Noble Barding chocobo barding, one (1) Ahriman Choker, one (1) Mandragora Choker, and one (1) Bluebird Earring (in-game virtual items with no monetary value).

You can read more of the rules here. There is also a new patch coming up for FFXIV called Under the Moonlight, which we have covered.

Final Fantasy XIV Online is now playable for the PS4 through a subscription based system.