New Shooting Game Lets Players Experience a Six-Degree-of-Freedom Overload



Revival Productions, a company founded by former Parallax Software co-founders, announced their new six-degree-of-freedom tunnel shooter: Overload. Matt Toschlog and Mike Kulas, original creators of the critically-acclaimed 90s classic Descent, were the ones responsible for this project. Overload will be available for PC (Windows, Mac, & Linux) beginning May 31, 2018, and will see a PlayStation 4 release at a later date.

According to the creators:

We started Overload as a nostalgic homage to Descent, but it has really grown into something more. We were able to create a deep story with voice, a new challenge mode and add VR support. And all this is on top of graphics and sound we could only dream about 20 years ago – Mike Kulas It’s been a blast creating this game, and we especially value the relationships we’ve formed with our Kickstarter backers and Early Access players. – Matt Toschlog

More information about the game available below:

Descent, developed by Parallax Software and published by Interplay in 1995, received critical acclaim for its 3D six-degree-of-freedom gameplay that combined the best of space flight simulation with FPS experience. Overload offers a Descent-like style of play, but brings the labyrinthine environments to new and vibrant life with updated features, deeper gameplay, and dramatically enhanced graphics. Overload is currently available in Early Access on Steam with a user rating of 97%. Gameplay Features 15 level single-player campaign plus secret levels

Numerous level challenges including lava, forcefields, lockdowns, ambushes and secret rooms

20 terrifying robot enemies, plus Super-Robots and Variants and three bosses

Multiplayer with public and private matches

Challenge mode (with two variants) and 12 Challenge Mode levels Story by the writer of FreeSpace 2 with fully-voiced audio (English Only)

Adrenaline-pumping soundtrack

Optional training level for refining your piloting skills

Achievements and Leaderboards

Upgrades and XP system and advanced player stats

Automap and Holo-guide for navigation assistance

Save anywhere

Six difficulty levels ranging from a casual challenge to very punishing

Support for mouse, keyboard, gamepad and/or joystick controls

Surround sound audio options

Virtual reality support for Oculus and Vive

Interface and Subtitle Available in: English, French, German, Spanish and Russian

Post launch: Release of Level Editor and support for user-created levels and campaigns

A playable teaser of Overload is available on Steam, or as a direct download. The teaser lets players feel the rush of playing in six-degrees-of-freedom.

Overload will available for release in Q3 2018 for the PS4 and other gaming consoles.

Here are some screenshots of the game: