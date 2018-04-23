The Swords of Ditto Let’s You Play Your Own Style of Heroic Adventure



Developer Onebitbeyond and publisher Devolver Digital has announced last month that The Swords of Ditto will be coming out this month. The game is a brand new action RPG for the PlayStation 4 (and other platforms) that will let players create their own hero style.

Now, one day before the release, the company behind the game releases a new trailer that shows some of the game’s gameplay capabilities. The trailer’s animation was made by Powerhouse Animation.

Here’s a brief overview of the game, via their website and Steam page:

The Swords of Ditto is a compact action RPG that creates a unique adventure for each new hero of legend in the relentless fight against the evil Mormo. Explore a delightful but dangerous overworld, brave menacing dungeons, and improve your hero in a charming village, during your quest to overcome the evil that plagues the island. Unleash the mystical Sword of Ditto and grab a co-op friend for an unforgettable adventure filled with delightful characters, extraordinary loot, and heroic battles! Features: Unique Adventures Linked Together : Each adventure becomes its own legend, both distinct from those that came before it and part of a heroic legacy that bind together. The deeds, successes, and failures of each hero’s adventure have implications for those that follow including the ability to find weapons and recover loot from history’s fallen heroes.

: Each adventure becomes its own legend, both distinct from those that came before it and part of a heroic legacy that bind together. The deeds, successes, and failures of each hero’s adventure have implications for those that follow including the ability to find weapons and recover loot from history’s fallen heroes. Solo & Cooperative Adventuring : Battle Mormo and her evil armies alone or summon a brave friend to take up arms alongside you in local co-op mode. Fear not, even less experienced adventurers will find help from their fellow heroes through the magic of a good old-fashioned revival hug!

: Battle Mormo and her evil armies alone or summon a brave friend to take up arms alongside you in local co-op mode. Fear not, even less experienced adventurers will find help from their fellow heroes through the magic of a good old-fashioned revival hug! Weapons, Items, & Stickers : Wield the traditional sword and bow combo alongside the decidedly less traditional vinyl record Frisbee, magic golf club, and colossal foot from the heavens to put Mormo and her legions back on their heels. Collect and equip stickers to boost up your hero and add perks to their gear to become powerful enough to banish the wicked sorceress.

: Wield the traditional sword and bow combo alongside the decidedly less traditional vinyl record Frisbee, magic golf club, and colossal foot from the heavens to put Mormo and her legions back on their heels. Collect and equip stickers to boost up your hero and add perks to their gear to become powerful enough to banish the wicked sorceress. Main Quests and Secret Side Missions: Approach your legend however you see fit by battling through dungeons in any order, completing side missions through dark caverns and deep wells, or confront Mormo right from the start for the ultimate challenge.

The Swords of Ditto will be coming out tomorrow, April 24.

[Source: Gematsu]