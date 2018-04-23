Virry VR: Wild Encounters Launches Tomorrow on PSVR

Fountain Digital Labs has announced today that the follow up to their 2017 title Virry VR: Feel the Wild will be launching tomorrow on PlayStation VR. The new title, Virry VR: Wild Encounters, will allow players to travel to Africa and hang out with some of the most exotic animals known to man. Not only will players be able to watch animals, but should they choose, they’ll be able to actually check up on them thanks to live cameras set up in Kenya.

You can check out a trailer for the game below:

Filmed at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya, Virry VR: Wild Encounters comes packed with tons of content on seven different animal species, including giraffes, elephants, baboons, an African buffalo, and more. Players will be able to do more than just watch, however, as they can also interact with the animals, feeding bottles of milk to Kitui the baby black rhino, or sitting amidst a group of curious elephants.

At launch, the game will cost $19.99, but players are also able to subscribe to three live HD-cameras that are installed at the Wildlife Conservancy that will allow them to check up on the animals any time, day or night. The live cameras have a 15-minute free trial period, after which subscriptions go for $1.99/month or $3.49/month with a $.$1.50 donation to the Lew Wildlife Conservancy. For more on the upcoming VR title, check out below:

Filmed at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya, Virry VR: Wild Encounters brings a new set of virtual experiences and interactions with seven different animal species, including a giraffe, elephants, baboons, an African buffalo and more! With more interaction and closer encounters than ever before, you can feed a large bottle of milk to Kitui the baby black rhino, or sit in the midst of curious elephants and see them up close in a way you never thought possible. Hang around with some troublemaking baboons as they steal watermelon and touch your face, give oranges to a giraffe, and much more!

Virry VR: Wild Encounters launches tomorrow on PlayStation VR.