Second Defiance 2050 Closed Beta Heads Over to the PS4

Thousands of players were excited with the reimagining of the sci-fi shooter Defiance 2050. The PC closed beta was met with full embrace by players, closing it off as a huge Success. Now, Trion Worlds has announced that the next closed beta for the game will include the PlayStation 4!

The next closed beta will be happening this weekend, from April 27 to 29. The Defiance 2050 closed beta will let all players experience some of the gameplay and great environments the game has to offer before coming out this summer. Beta testers will be able to play up to level 25 and explore Mount Tam and Madera. They will also be able to check out exciting story-related missions and massive-scale battles, with the addition of console players in to the mix. PC gamers who were left out of the first beta last weekend will be given a chance to experience it this time.

Here is an some overview of the game, via Trion Worlds:

Recreating the original game from the ground up, Defiance 2050 is the definitive Defiance experience in every way. Taking advantage of what modern consoles and PC are capable of, the dev team is able to implement a host of new features and upgrades that fans of the original have been asking for. Advancements in hardware allow for action on an even larger scale than before, with more players able to take to the battlefield in white-knuckled combat. Defiance 2050 also makes major updates to the original game’s systems, streamlining modernizing them for today’s shooter audience. Environments are bigger and better than ever, enemies are even more ruthless, and weaponry can be further customized to cater a player’s particular playstyle.

Defiance 2050 launches on the PlayStation 4 in Summer 2018.